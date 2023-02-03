Manning River Times
Wingham Town Hall time capsule retrieval project gets monetary boost

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
February 3 2023 - 12:00pm
A 100-year-old time capsule is hidden in the walls of the Wingham Memorial Town Hall. File photo

Plans are in process for the retrieval of a time capsule placed in the Wingham Memorial Town Hall in 1922.

