Wingham Town Hall time capsule retrieval project gets monetary boost

Plans are in process for the retrieval of a time capsule placed in the Wingham Memorial Town Hall in 1922.
The Wingham RSL Sub-branch is receiving fund from the Anzac Community Grants Program to the tune of $3000 to assist with the retrieval of the 100-year-old time capsule.
However, this is all contingent on obtaining the necessary approvals, as the Town Hall is heritage listed, and the time capsule was placed within a wall of the building.
Planning is still in its very early stages. It is anticipated, if approval is given, the time capsule will be excavated, with a new time capsule to replace the old one to be retained in the wall for another 100 years.
Wingham RSL Sub-branch time capsule project committee member, Terry Gould said he is extremely grateful for the funding and support provided by the State government to help with plans for the capsule project to be released.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
