A multi-million dollar upgrade of local roads across the MidCoast local government area will continue this Monday, February 6.
Councillors approved an additional $7.5 million towards improving roads late last year.
"The $7.5 million road upgrade program is helping accelerate improvements to our local road network," MidCoast Council transport and engineering executive manager, Peter Gesling said.
"This additional funding has allowed us to focus on sections of road we've typically needed to repair again and again," Mr Gesling said.
"We want to use these funds strategically by reducing the need for repeat maintenance in the future," he said.
From Monday 6 sections of the following stretches of road will be improved:
These heavy patching works will include stabilisation and bitumen sealing.
Each project will take approximately one week to complete, weather permitting.
Minor delays may occur, with stop / go traffic control in place.
Roadworks on Warwiba Road, Old Bar are programmed to begin on Monday, February 13.
Work will include stabilisation, improvement to drainage, bitumen sealing and line marking, and will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Work on Red Head Road, Red Head has also begun, with select kerb and gutter repairs taking place.
Reconstruction of the eastern end of Red Head Road will start at a later date.
Road upgrades which are now complete on Lansdowne Road, Lansdowne, Hannam Vale Road, Hannam Vale and Mermaid Avenue, Hawks Nest.
Another 13 road projects are scheduled to take place this financial year under this program.
To view full project details, head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/7-5-million-roads-program
