Work will begin on roads in Bulahdelah, Tea Gardens and Coolongolook this Monday

February 3 2023 - 4:00pm
Work on Booral Road, Bulahdelah will begin this Monday. Picture supplied.

A multi-million dollar upgrade of local roads across the MidCoast local government area will continue this Monday, February 6.

