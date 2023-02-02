FRONT rower Shannon Martin will return to his junior club, the Wingham Tigers, for this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.
Martin agreed to terms with the Tigers this week.
He has played with the Old Bar Pirates in recent years and has been among the most consistent forwards in the group. Martin will slot straight into the spot vacated by Aaron Groom, who is unlikely to play in 2023 after undergoing knee reconstruction surgery last November.
"Shannon's a massive gain for us,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins enthused.
"I'd actually given up on him, because he seemed definite that he wasn't playing. Then he gave me a call the other day and said he might come to training to have a look. We signed him on Thursday (February 2).''
Martin played juniors with Wingham before graduating to senior ranks. He was a regular first grader with the Tigers before moving to the Pirates.
As he is a club junior, Martin doesn't add to Wingham's tally in the NSWRL player points index system (PPIS) that all clubs must adhere to.
Martin adds to an impressive recruitment drive by Wingham during the off-season. He joins fullback Nathan Ross (Newcastle Knights), second rower Nathan Campbell (Forster-Tuncurry), winger Ronald Uhila (Forster-Tuncurry) and centre Tim Bridge (Kurri) as gains for 2023. Bridge, like Martin, is a club junior.
Utility back Matt Bridge also returns this year after missing most of last season with a ruptured pec. The Tigers also have a contingent of players from New Guinea currently training. All are working at Wingham Beef Exports.
Collins said he plans to organise a trial, probably with Dungowan soon. He hopes to play two trials before the start of the season-proper.
Wingham will play Forster-Tuncurry at Wingham on Sunday, April 30, in the opening round of the Group Three competition.
