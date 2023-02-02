At the end of three days competition, there was changing of the guard at One Mile Beach as Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) overturned nearly six years of Cudgen Headland SLSC dominance to win the 2023 Oakberry Acai NSW Country Championships.
Held at One Mile Beach, Forster and hosted by Cape Hawke SLSC from January 27-29, Warilla-Barrack Point has had its eyes on the title for several years, steadily building a team to succeed.
Last year, the South Coast club fell agonisingly short of a momentous victory, finishing five points shy of Cudgen's overall score.
That result would prove the fuel to the fire in taking that final step, and on Sunday afternoon, January 29 all the training and preparation bore fruit.
There was little separating the two clubs again this year, and three highly competitive days of racing arguably came down to the final event on the final day.
Warilla would earn a first and third in the open mixed taplin, with Cudgen splitting them for second place.
In the most dramatic circumstances, Bailey Krstevski caught a final wave all the way into shore, separating him from the chasing pack.
The six clubs from the local Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving branch again recorded excellent results.
Local success came mostly from Black Head which was the branch's champion.
Black Head athletes podiumed multiple times and featured consistently in the top four of races they contested to ensure a place inside the top 10 on the overall point score.
Individual successes included Cape Hawke's Tyler Sweetman who won the under 19 flags and beach sprint.
In teams events, host, Cape Hawke brought home gold in the open march past.
The threat of an electrical storm and the sighting of a brown snake near Cape Hawke surf clubhouse kept officials on their toes during the early morning set-up of this year's event.
However, these were just passing occurrences and did little to impact the three day event.
Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club, president, Gary Curtis, said competition conditions both on the beach and in the water were perfect when the danger of the storm dissipated.
Curtis was quick to acknowledge those who made the event possible.
"Our team of volunteers have been thorough in their preparation and I thank them for their enthusiasm and dedication to our club and the broader lifesaving movement," he said.
"We have a long history of hosting major carnivals and we are excited to be staging our fifth NSW Country Championships.
"We again thank Midcoast Council for supporting the event, and the SLSNSW Surf Sports team for their skilful and thoughtful planning.
"Facilitating the carnival has been easier this year without the need to operate within COVID-19 health restrictions."
He also referred to the tragic incidences of drowning in this recent holiday period at unpatrolled beaches which highlight the invaluable role the surf life saving movement plays in providing safe places for the public to enjoy an iconic Australian pastime.
"Surf sports competitions such as we are witnessing this weekend serve to hone rescue skills to the highest level."
These country championships are open to clubs outside the Newcastle-Illawarra corridor and are second in size only to the NSW Championships.
Curtis welcomed country cousins from along the 1000 kilometre and from inland centres such as Canberra which compete through their twinned club, Canberra-Broulee.
For their part, visitors were full of praise for the venue and the efficiency in the delivery of the carnival program.
Top 10 clubs:
