The operator of the Nelson Bay to Tea Gardens ferry service says the build-up of sand near the Myall River entrance will make it impossible to run the service within a few months.
Noel Gaunt's Y-Knot ferry transports visitors to the coastal tourist town six times a day. But the trip is becoming increasingly perilous following several close encounters with the sandy bottom in recent months.
"There's been a significant build-up in some areas and the depths are well down," he said.
"By mid-year we may not be able to traverse even with a 1.2 metre beam; we might have trouble getting in and out with the amount of sand movement that's happening."
The likely end of the ferry service would be the latest economic casualty of the erosion and sand movement crisis occurring along the state's coastline.
"The effects on marine life are massive. The river should be mostly seawater but it's fresh. There's seven parts per thousand of salt and there should be 32," Mr Gaunt said.
"The bait fish that live in the mangroves don't have the nutrients they need."
On the other side of the port, the build-up of sand over recent years is contributing to the disappearance of the White Seahorse.
Ironically, the build up of sand at Port Stephens and Myall Lakes is the opposite of what is occurring elsewhere on the Hunter Coast.
It is proposed that the sand be distributed at six points between Blacksmiths Beach and north along Nine Mile Beach.
A similar system was installed in 2015 and operated effectively before it was removed by the contractor.
The lake's entrance is due to be dredged this month and the sand will be transported to the beach using trucks.
The push for a sand transfer system is supported by state and local MPs and Lake Macquarie City Council.
Swansea State MP Yasmin Catley has advocated for the project to be included in a long-term dredging program for NSW waterways, which is being developed by the Marine Infrastructure Delivery Office.
A Lake Macquarie Council spokesperson said the transfer system was included as an action in the council's draft Coastal Management Program.
"Sand nourishment on Blacksmiths beach is an important strategy into the future to build the resilience of the beach and dune, protect public and private assets from coastal hazards, and improve beach and surf amenity," a Lake Macquarie Council spokesman said.
We look forward to the Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office taking action as soon as possible to find a solution, as this issue significantly impacts lake and coastal recreation and tourism opportunities in Lake Macquarie.
Last year's federal budget included $10million for a permanent dredge for Lake Macquarie.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.