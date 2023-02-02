Something for everyone in the Mid Coast for Seniors Festival

Get creative on Wednesday, February 8 from 2-3.30pm at Harrington Library creating a three dimensional book. Tunnel books are read through a hole in the cover and are a fun way to create a 3-dimensional story. Included in the workshop is everything you will need to make your own creative tunnel books. Or have a go at making your own macrame wall hanging at Stroud Library on Thursday, February 9 from 9am to 12pm, or Tea Gardens Library on February 10 from 1-4pm.