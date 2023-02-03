Manning River Times
MidCoast Council training for new CSIRO app WeedScan

February 3 2023 - 2:00pm
Blackberry flower. While blackberries are delicious to eat, they are considered one of the worst weeds. Picture Pixabay

MidCoast Council is organising a workshop on the prototype WeedScan app and website at a venue yet to be confirmed.

