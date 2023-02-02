Manning River Times
Photography and drawing exhibits open at Manning Regional Art Gallery

February 2 2023 - 2:00pm
Kevin Mitchell's photography exhibition Jewels of the Beetle World is one of two new exhibitions at the Manning Regional Art Gallery. Picture supplied

Two new exhibitions are on display at Manning Regional Art Gallery until March 18.

