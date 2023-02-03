SEA conditions have been mild but few reports from outside boats have come in this week.
Snapper are still biting well on the close-in marks on the northern grounds, but no other reports have come in.
The beaches and rocks have not fished well.
Crowdy Head has not produced any tailor on lures this week. We may have to wait until the end of February when the big tailor arrive.
Catches are much better in the estuary. Flathead are taking lures, soft plastics and yabbie baits. Best catches have been up-river around Lansdowne, Dawson River Bridge at Cundle and above Taree.
Bream are collecting in the lower parts of the estuary and are taking soft plastics and yabbies.
Luderick have been caught at night and whiting have been taken on surface poppers and beach worms.
No catches of legal mulloway have been reported. Perhaps the full moon next week will see some big fish make and appearance.
