Sporting shorts

Sprint series swimming
TAREE Torpedoes Swimming Club will host heats of the North Coast Sprint Series at the Manning Aquatic Centre on Saturday.
Nearly 200 athletes are expected to contest the events. Racing will be underway from 9am. Swimmers will aim to qualify for the NSW finals to be held in Sydney.
Taree touch teams look to sting Hornets
TAREE Touch Football's junior representative teams head to Nelson Bay this weekend for the Hunter Hornets Championships.
The association will take eight teams and nine referees to the event, association president Graham Goodwin explained. This will be in preparation for the State Junior Cup to be played at Dubbo from February 24-26.
Final T2 round
THE final round of the Manning T2 cricket competition-proper will be played tomorrow. This will determine the finishing order for the top four teams. Pacific Palms leads on 54, with Taree United, Old Bar Tavern and Bulahdelah on 48. The remaining four sides are out of contention for T2, but will contest the T3 playoffs.
