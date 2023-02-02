Manning River Times
Weekly news from the Lansdowne Valley

By Margaret Haddon
February 3 2023 - 10:00am
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club has new bistro managers. File photo

Twilight Market

On Saturday, February 25 the Lansdowne Community Hall committee will be having their annual Twilight Market from 4pm. Organisers welcome new stall holders. There are plenty of outside places for car boot stalls and a few inside stalls left. It is only $10 per stall and free for first time stall holders.

Local News

