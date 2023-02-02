The Lansdowne Hall managers will be having a stall at the next election day on March 25 in the surrounding grounds of the hall. They will also be having a barbecue selling sausage sandwiches and cold drinks. The managers would appreciate and will accept clean saleable items that they can sell on their stall such as books, CD's DVD's, kitchen wares, vegetables and fruit, toys, jewellery, tools, fresh produce, plants and flowers, anything that can raise dollars for the hall.

