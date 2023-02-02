On Saturday, February 25 the Lansdowne Community Hall committee will be having their annual Twilight Market from 4pm. Organisers welcome new stall holders. There are plenty of outside places for car boot stalls and a few inside stalls left. It is only $10 per stall and free for first time stall holders.
There will be lucky spot prizes and a raffle.
Ron will be cooking up a storm on the barbecue with sausage sandwiches, egg and bacon sandwiches and the works, sandwiches and cold drinks will ready when you arrive at the market and the ladies in the kitchen will be ready with tea, coffee, and cake.
The hall managers run their markets to raise funds to make sure the hall is kept in good condition. Please phone 6556 7146 for further information or for bookings.
The hall managers invite any candidates running for the next election being held on Saturday, March 25 to come along to our Twilight Market and meet with their constituents. It will be a perfect time to meet up the people and discuss with them why they should vote for you. Please phone the above number if you intend to attend.
The Lansdowne Hall managers will be having a stall at the next election day on March 25 in the surrounding grounds of the hall. They will also be having a barbecue selling sausage sandwiches and cold drinks. The managers would appreciate and will accept clean saleable items that they can sell on their stall such as books, CD's DVD's, kitchen wares, vegetables and fruit, toys, jewellery, tools, fresh produce, plants and flowers, anything that can raise dollars for the hall.
All monies raised go towards the ongoing cost of maintaining the hall and its surrounding grounds in good condition. Please phone 6556 7146 if you have something to donate so that arrangements can be made for a drop off or a pick up.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club held its first Open Music Day for the new year on Sunday and although there were only 10 artists and a small crowd, everyone who attended enjoyed the day. Their next Open Music Day will be held on Sunday, February. 26 For further information contact Jenni on 0431 347 772.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club has welcomed Michelle and Dave who will now be running the Bistro at the club. They are joining the club from the Barossa.
They pride themselves on providing top quality meals made from only the best locally sourced ingredients. They also make their own sauces and relishes which they not only sell to the public, but also use for their creations in the bistro.
Yoga classes for 2023 recommenced on last Thursday evening at the Upper Lansdowne hall and will now be held each Thursday evening from 5:30-7pm at the Upper Lansdowne Hall. Regulars and newcomers most welcome.
Invitation to all Zone 9 Clubs for Zone 9 Jump Assessment Grading Day. Hosted by the Coopernook and District Pony Club on Sunday, February 12 at the Coopernook and District Pony Club Grounds, George Gibson Drive, Coopernook.
Cost: $10 per horse/rider combination.
The club is excited to be hosting this year's first jump assessment day. Go along and be graded so you are ready for the start of the 2023 gymkhana season.
A full canteen will be run on the day (No EFTPOS).
All club jump graded riders are encouraged to attend.
The Upper Lansdowne Players, who are now based in Taree and are called the MidCoast Community Theatre, will stage their first production of the year which is the witty, satirical classic The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde.
If you're interested in being part of this wonderful production register for their workshop on Saturday, February 11 from 2:30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.