Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Second race of Manning-Great Lakes Tip Riders trifecta to be held on Saturday

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 3 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dietr Benjschke leads a group of riders on the loop during the opening race of the series on Sunday, January 22.

MANNING-Great Lakes Tip Riders' Dean Brame has a great opportunity to wrap up the overall championship when the second race in the Tippies Mountain Bike Trifecta is raced at the Kiwarrak trails on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.