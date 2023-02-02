MANNING-Great Lakes Tip Riders' Dean Brame has a great opportunity to wrap up the overall championship when the second race in the Tippies Mountain Bike Trifecta is raced at the Kiwarrak trails on Saturday.
Brame was a clear winner in the opening event conducted on Sunday, January 22. Despite wet and slippery conditions Brame completed five laps in the designated 1 hour 30 minute race. Brame also took out the over 40s category.
"Dean's looking fast and he's been out there training,'' tip riders spokesman Bruce Pain said.
"If he wins this one outright it would just about wrap up the three race series. But even if he just wins his age category, that would almost be enough.''
The race, to start at 3pm, will be run over the same 1.5km loop as January 22.
"But hopefully it will be dry this time,'' Mr Pain said.
The opening race attracted 51 starters, with from Sydney, Newcastle and the Central Coast.
This was held on a Sunday morning and the majority of club events are run on Sundays. Mr Pain admits racing on a Saturday afternoon is a bit of an unknown area for the club.
"The third race (on March 4) was always going to be on a Saturday,'' Mr Pain explained.
"So we're trying to get people into the idea of riding on a Saturday afternoon. It's later at 3pm so hopefully it will be a bit cooler.
"And racing Saturday also frees up the weekend for people a bit more.''
While numbers have yet to be finalised, Mr Pain expects there'll be a similar turnout of riders as there was for the opening race.
"It's looking promising at this stage,'' he said.
The third event on March 4 will attract the biggest field of the series, regardless of what happens tomorrow.
This will be part of a State series and this should ensure riders from throughout NSW will nominate. Riders intending to start on March 4 could also use tomorrow's race to become acquainted with the trails.
Mr Pain described the opening race as 'a bit of a mud bath,' but said the trails have recovered well since.
"There should be some fast times,'' he said.
