Vale Bruce Loftus OAM: "the man for all seasons"

Neil Bruce Loftus OAM, known as Bruce, sadly died less than a week away from his 100th birthday, in January 2023 at St Paul's Hostel in Cundletown.
Bruce was born in Condobolin to parents Arthur and Thelma. He had one sister, Joan a brother Don, and four step brothers, Arthur(Sonny), Neville, Leslie and Hilton.
Bruce was raised on a sheep station near Condobolin, two or three hours ride to town in the sulky depending on conditions, so a lot of children were schooled at home.
As a young boy Bruce had duties around the home paddock, as most children did in those days, feeding the chooks, milking the cow and trapping rabbits.
From an early age of around 10 he would roustabout in the shearing sheds for his dad and brothers who were all pretty good shearers, so he was flat out keeping the floor clean. During his teenage years Brucehwas just another pair of Hands to help around the property and on occasions hired out to other properties in the area.
With the outbreak of war in 1939 the call went out for mainly men to enlist in the services. Bruce enlisted in the Citizen Military Forces in December 1941 at the age of 18. He was ordered to report to the Condobolin Railway Station for full time training with the Mounted Rifles 6th Lighthorse Regiment.
"I had my slouch hat with emu plumes and a very special hat badge - all the gear but no horse!" he wrote home.
After training tthe regiment was sent to do guard duty at Jervis Bay, Point Perpendicular, Huskinson and along the coast. His home base was at Nowra with the 6th Australian Motor Regiment.
On May 21, 1942 Bruce's dad passed away and Bruce was granted leave to attend the funeral. On April 28, 1944 Bruce"s Mother died and Bruce was again granted leave. On return to the regiment he was sent to Kanungra for a 21 day jungle training course.
"This was worse than going overseas," he wrote.
Bruce then trained on the Atherton Tablelands and in June 1945 He embarked from Townsville onto Cape Mandoura for Moriti Island. He was discharged in January 1946.
Bruce returned to Condobolin and found his sweetheart, Mary, as the romance had lasted through the war years. They were married on the July 6,1946 in Condobolin, and had three children, Coralie, Marion and Ken.
In the 1950s the family moved to Sydney where Bruce worked for the CSIRO at Prospect for many years, then onto Ryde and later was transferred to Canberra.
While living in Sydney, Bruce played A grade tennis. One of his highlights was with his partner, Charlie. They were asked to play in a tournament at White City. They did not win the tournament but thy both played very well and there was a celebration at the RSL club that night to congratulate them.
Bruce suffered a heart attack in 1981 and was forced to retire. After having major surgery Bruce and Mary purchased an acreage at Tinonee in 1982 and built their home with the help of friends.
Bruce had many happy years on the Farm with some milking cows, and a big black bull named Big Boy. Bruce enjoyed showing the grandchildren where the milk came from with a well placed squirt to their faces.
In 1997 Bruce's wife Mary sadly passed away. They had been married for over 50 years.
Some years later Bruce met and later married Joan McCaffery and they moved into Joan's house at Cundletown.
In 2015 Bruce was awarded the Order of Australia Medal for his his contribution to the Manning Valley Seniors Citizens Association and the Taree RSL Sub-branch.
In 2019 Bruce had a fall and spent five months in hospitals, had a hip replacement in Taree and then was flown to Sydney where he had major back surgery, all this at the age of 97, After this he had to learn to walk again but with Bruce's determination, he won the battle. However His driving days were over.
On discharge from Hospital Bruce and Joan went into aged care at Hestia for a short time and then into a double room at Storm Village.
Joan took ill in and passed in 2020 after 20 years of marriage to Bruce.
Bruce then moved to St Paul's Hostel in Cundletown, where he spent the rest of his life in comfort.
