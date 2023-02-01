Manning River Times

Black Head Surf Club to send a strong team to State championships

By Mick McDonald
February 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Black Head's Ava Williams and Ella McDonald complete a board event during the Country Championships held at One Mile beach at Forster.

BLACK Head Surf Club athletes will now work towards a strong showing at the State championships to be held at Queenscliff on Sydney's northern beaches next month.

