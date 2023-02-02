Frustrated with perceived inaction from the State government to address escalating traffic woes on the Forster Tuncurry bridge, Troy Fowler has put forward a motion with notice for discussion at the next MidCoast Council ordinary meeting on February 8.
The Forster-based councillor believes it is an opportunity for candidates contesting the seat of Myall Lakes in the upcoming State election to make a commitment to the project now, not in 2056.
Cr Fowler has put forward: "That council writes to the local member and the relevant Ministers for Regional NSW, Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Transport and Roads highlighting the traffic impacts in Tuncurry-Forster during peak times seeking confirmation of the long-term strategy and a firm commitment to funding and implementing the strategy."
Councillors have been provided with some information, however there is still nothing publicly available to indicate the long term strategy for managing traffic through Forster and Tuncurry or the timing of potential future works, Cr Fowler said.
The recent experiences over December 2022 and January 2023 have highlighted the need for certainty in the future plans for both our community and local businesses.- Troy Fowler
"There is no commitment to implement the long-term plans," he said.
"The recent experiences over December 2022 and January 2023 have highlighted the need for certainty in the future plans for both our community and local businesses.
"It was not uncommon for the five kilometre journey through the Forster and Tuncurry CBD to take over one hour.
"The impact of constant traffic delays during peak times has a compounding impact on our emergency services and local businesses.
"Many of the businesses rely upon the income from their peak holiday trade to sustain them over the year. It is at the point where people avoid the entire area during the peak.
"This means that the businesses are missing out.
"There is an ongoing and accumulating economic impact of doing nothing.
Traffic is not likely to get less with the growth projections for the Forster-Tuncurry area.
"We need a commitment to address the traffic impacts on our community.
This morning, Friday, January 27 Federal Member for Lyne, David Gillespie made a commitment to lobby Minister for Infrastructure, Catherine King for Federal government assistance towards finding a solution.
"In this area the number one project highlighted by the community was the construction of a new four-lane bridge between Forster and Tuncurry in conjunction with other smaller road projects either side of the current bridge to improve traffic flow," Dr Gillespie said.
"This is a project of such regional significance the NSW Government will need support from the Federal government to undertake construction of the bridge," he said.
"I understand Transport for NSW has been undertaking investigations in consultation with MidCoast Council and several immediate options have been identified to improve the local road network so that traffic congestion can be eased."
Dr Gillespie said it was now incumbent upon council and the State government to begin the planning process for a new bridge.
