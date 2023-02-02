Manning River Times
David Gillespie will lobby Minister for Infrastructure, Catherine King for Federal government assistance

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated February 2 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
Member for Lyne, David Gillespie chats with Myall Lakes contender, Tanya Thompson about options to ease traffic congestion on the Forster Tuncurry bridge. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Frustrated with perceived inaction from the State government to address escalating traffic woes on the Forster Tuncurry bridge, Troy Fowler has put forward a motion with notice for discussion at the next MidCoast Council ordinary meeting on February 8.

