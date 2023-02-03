United head into tomorrow's game against Old Bar at Old Bar on 57 points, three shy of competition leaders Great Lakes, with Wingham and the resurgent Gloucester locked in equal third on 36. Gloucester Bushmen's hopes of a top three placing will be determined in the next fortnight. They meet Great Lakes tomorrow and United on February 11 with both games at Gloucester. Wingham has a more favourable draw, playing Taree West, Great Lakes and Old Bar in the run into the finals.

