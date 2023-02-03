Manning River Times

Chatham Park expected back in play for Manning T1 cricket finals

By Mick McDonald
February 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Rees bowling for Old Bar in the clash against Manning T1 cricket competition leaders Great Lakes at Tuncurry,

TAREE United's potential minor premiership deciding last round Manning T1 cricket fixture against Great Lakes will definitely be played at Chatham Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.