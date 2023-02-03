TAREE United's potential minor premiership deciding last round Manning T1 cricket fixture against Great Lakes will definitely be played at Chatham Park.
This will be on Saturday, February 18. United and Great Lakes will play the February 25 major semi-final at either Chatham or Tuncurry, where the winning side progresses to the March 11 grand final and will also earn the right to host the decider.
Chatham has been off-limits all season. The field was extensively damaged during last year's on-going wet weather, while problems with a roller have since frustrated United's efforts to return to their home base.
United will be away for the next fortnight, playing Old Bar at Trad Field tomorrow and Gloucester at Gloucester next Saturday.
"We'll get a roller from somewhere,'' skipper Josh Ferris said.
"We'll play our game against Great Lakes at Chatham and it'll be right for the semi-finals.
United head into tomorrow's game against Old Bar at Old Bar on 57 points, three shy of competition leaders Great Lakes, with Wingham and the resurgent Gloucester locked in equal third on 36. Gloucester Bushmen's hopes of a top three placing will be determined in the next fortnight. They meet Great Lakes tomorrow and United on February 11 with both games at Gloucester. Wingham has a more favourable draw, playing Taree West, Great Lakes and Old Bar in the run into the finals.
Wingham's batters will be looking to regain some form tomorrow. With close to a full strength lineup, Wingham could only manage 109 in reply to Gloucester's moderate 126 last Saturday.
