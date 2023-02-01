Manning River Times
NSW Department of Primary Industries confirms four new varroa mite cases in Allworth, Hilldale, Vacy and Tumbi Umbi

February 1 2023 - 11:00am
Four new varroa mite cases in NSW

Four new cases of varroa mite have been detected in the NSW Hunter and Central Coast regions.

Local News

