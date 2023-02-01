Manning River Times
The $700,000 project has been plagued by delays

Updated February 1 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:00pm
Tea Gardens pool opens for swimming season

Following a number of delays and disappointments, Tea Gardens Swimming Pool opened its gates to the public for the first time this summer on Monday, January 16.

