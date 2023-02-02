Some of Australia's favourite performers will be appearing at the NSW Seniors Festival gala concerts Advertising Feature

Kate Cerebrano has racked up 28 albums over 35 years while effortlessly moving around genres. Pictures courtesy DCJ Media

Another outstanding line-up of Australian acts has been secured for the highly anticipated Premier's Gala Concerts for the 2023 NSW Seniors Festival.

Kate Ceberano, Rodger Corser, Ross Wilson, Harrison Craig and Prinnie Stevens are all scheduled to perform at the four concerts in February.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the concerts have celebrated and entertained seniors for four decades.

"Seniors are a vital part of our society and have and continue to make contributions that make our state the great place it is today," Mr Perrottet said.

"These concerts are our way of celebrating and saying thank you to seniors for the decades of hard work and sacrifice they have made to NSW."

In a career that spans more than 40 years Ross Wilson remains one of this country's most respected artists.

Tickets to the free concerts, which will be held at Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, will be available via Ticketek.

Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said the concerts are always really popular, with more than 30,000 people expected to attend.

"The concerts will also be live streamed for people to watch from home, so we can really live up to the festival's theme of Celebrating Together," Mr Coure said.

"In addition to concerts, there will be the NSW Seniors Festival Expo right next door, which will feature more than 60 different exhibitions, with giveaways, live entertainment and more.

"There will also be more than 85 activities hosted during the festival right across the state, so there is something for all seniors to get involved in during the festival."

R&B soul songstress Prinnie Stevens will perform at the seniors festival gala event.

When and where

The concerts will be held on Thursday and Friday, February 2 and 3 at 11am and 2.45pm at Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney.

For more information on the NSW Seniors Festival, visit nsw.gov.au/seniors-festival.