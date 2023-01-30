Manning River Times

Coach Andy Harper applauds heroic Mid Coast FC performance after U-15 boys Bathurst Cup win

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
January 31 2023 - 8:30am
Mid Coast FC celebrate their under-15 boys Bathurst Cup win. Picture supplied by Jenny Mercer

What Mid Coast FC had to overcome on January 28-29 to claim the 2023 under-15 boys Bathurst Cup trophy wouldn't have been out of place on the small screen.

Sports Journalist

