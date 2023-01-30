Domain name extensions, what they are and why they matter

Until recently, Australia-based websites used '.com.au' as the mainstay domain name extension for businesses and organisations in the country. The extension has been in use since the 1990s, comprising the majority of over three million registered Australian domains.

Then, last March, the .au Domain Administration (auDA) rolled out the .au direct domain name for a limited number of Australian domains. As auDA called it, the Priority Allocation Process ended last September, in which an eligible site must meet the 'Australian presence' requirement. Essentially, if your site has the older .com.au extension, it's eligible for the .au change.

One month after registration ended, auDA reported that nearly 700,000 domains switched to the .au extension. However, more than three million domains still carry the .com.au extension, growing by 1.7% year-on-year.



What are domain name extensions, and why do they matter so much that businesses and organisations are willing to switch when prompted?

Domain extensions at a glance

Domain extensions, also known as top-level domains (TLDs), are the last few letters in a domain URL that identify the type of website and its location.



Managing TLDs and creating new ones is the responsibility of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), a Los Angeles-based non-profit organisation.

For example, the Manning River Times website has the .com.au extension. While .com is a standard extension, .au is also one, known as a country-code TLD. These extensions mean that the Manning River Times is a commercial entity (.com) operating in Australia (.au).



There are also exclusive TLDs like .gov.au, exclusive to Australian government websites.

TLDs were born amid the internet's rapid growth in the 1980s, needing an effective bookkeeping system. In 1983, a team of experts created the domain name system under RFC 882, also making typing in a business or organisation's acronym or simplified name to the URL possible.



Before that, you had to know the website's IP address to access it.

The importance of TLDs

Whether to generate exposure or increase revenue, TLDs are vital from a business perspective. Below are three reasons it's worth paying attention to your website's domain extension.

1. Builds Trust

Believe it or not, domain extensions are one of the best ways to earn consumer trust. The extension .com.au builds brand loyalty due to the Australian presence requirement. According to auDA's licensing rules, fulfilling this condition entails (but not limited to) the following:

The owner being an Australian citizen or possessing a permanent resident visa

The business registered under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

The business having an Australian Business Number (ABN) or Australian Registered Body Number (ARBN) for foreign companies and non-corporate bodies

Any other entity adhering to applicable Australian laws (e.g., a charity registered per the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profits Act 2012 [Cth])

For consumers, seeing that a business or organisation is subject to Australian law fills them with a sense of security. If any issue should arise between them and the entity, filing a formal complaint to the responsible government body can be an option. Keeping consumers satisfied is in any business's best interest.

2. Enhances cyber security

Australian Small Business Ombudsman Bruce Billson encouraged business owners to take advantage of the shift to the .au extension to lessen the risk of stolen identity.



He stated that the current extensions are prone to cyber criminals masquerading as the victim and harming both consumers and legitimate businesses.

His statement, as cited in an ABC News report, doesn't clarify how not seizing the opportunity to get a .au extension translates to identity fraud. However, web design and hosting experts cite that anyone can register the .au version of a particular site as their own and sell it to the business for a profit.

Worse, they can use the .au version to ruin a business's reputation by perpetrating scams and other cyber-criminal activities. It isn't unlikely, as the government continues to deal with the fallout of the major Optus data breach in September 2022. The cost of repairing a business's negative reputation can easily reach six figures, so companies and private individuals must avoid it as much as possible.

3. Avoid negative connotation

Speaking of negative reputation, the choice of a TLD can influence how a business appears to consumers. For example, ICANN introduced the .info extension in 2000 to take pressure off the overused .com extension. However, over the years, .info has been heavily associated with spammy websites that bait users into providing their info.

You can argue that .info is a legitimate extension. Still, not all people will see it that way due to its negative connotation.



It pays to choose an extension that exudes professionalism and legitimacy, even if it means using a common one like .com. Also, while TLDs have little bearing on search engine optimisation, it isn't the only factor in search rankings.

