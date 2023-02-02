THE Rotary Club of Taree will split the $12,000 raised in this year's annual charity ambrose golf day held at Taree among three major benefices.
The club will divide the funds between the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, children's awards at the Taree Eisteddfod and the Australian Children's Music Foundation.
Rotary club spokesman Kevin Sharp said a field of 237 contested the day despite sweltering conditions, up on the 2022 figure of 180.
"Normally a lot of golfers play on Thursdays and we picked up most of them. And a lot of people play who don't have a handicap but want to have a hit with family for friends,'' Kevin said.
Winners were Chris and Dennis Hollis, Danial Stone and Corey Harper.
Kevin added the course was in excellent condition for the day.
"There had been a lot of rain a week before and then leading into the day, so everything was wonderfully green and beautifully manicured for a great day.''
Kevin added the ambrose is now an Australia Day tradition in Taree and added it would be on the club's calendar again in 2024.
