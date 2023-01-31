Manning River Times
Home/News

Weekly community news from Old Bar

By Ian Dimmock
February 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar Citizen of the Year, Brian Somerville. Picture Ian Dimmock

Old Bar Lions have again done us proud by organising a great Australia Day celebration at the beach park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.