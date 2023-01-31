Old Bar Lions have again done us proud by organising a great Australia Day celebration at the beach park.
Despite being faced with some difficulties in relation to logistics and participants unable to attend, the day went ahead due to the determination of president, Chris Barrett.
Sausage sandwiches, bacon and egg sandwiches, tea and coffee were dispensed free to all comers.
The event was attended by a wide range of locals from toddlers to the elderly.
Guest speaker was Katrina Carlin, who gave a wonderful positive address on what Australia means for her and highlighted all that is good with living in Australia and Old Bar in particular.
Old Bar citizen of the year was Brian Somerville. Brian, notwithstanding that he is wheelchair bound, has travelled the streets for many years, picking up litter. Brian has a friendly manner and a devilish sense of humour.
The Old Bar Walking Group had their own celebration in the opposite corner of the park with quite a big group of walkers and their families.
(Photos by Ian Dimmock: 1. Lions Club Australia Day. 2. Old Bar Walkers Australia Day)
The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch annual general meeting is on Thursday, February 16 at 6.45pm at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Old Bar. Election of office bearers will take place and a regular monthly meeting will also be held. It is important for members to attend and show support for the executive.
Care'N'go next Valley Shoppers bus trip is to Port Macquarie on Thursday, February 16. You can be dropped at Port Central or Settlement City or both. You can also probably be dropped at another location to meet a friend or relative as long as it has been arranged.
This is always a happy enjoyable outing so why not book your seat and join the throng.
Clients must be registered with My Aged Care to be eligible. Contact Care'N'go on 6554 5447 to book your seat.
