Dr Jason Bendall has launched his campaign as an independent candidate for Myall Lakes in the NSW election outside Manning Base Hospital.
Dr Bendall, a resident of Black Head and a senior staff specialist anaesthetist at Mannning Base Hospital, said the State government needs to be transparent in their funding decisions for healthcare in regional locations like the Manning and Great Lakes communities.
"The rural health crisis is hitting our region hard," Dr Bendall said.
"There has been a chronic and significant under investment in the Manning Base Hospital with a negligible amount of works completed. Even the promises aren't good enough, as the proposed Stage 2 development will not be near enough to deliver the services that our base hospital should deliver," Dr Bendall said.
"There are not enough beds, not enough operating theatres, the emergency department is overflowing, and Myall Lakes residents are missing out fair healthcare due to inadequate funding.
"This is not about Myall Lakes getting more than it deserves - this is about the government providing the minimum services that this electorate needs.
"The lack of operating theatres makes it impossible to attract surgeons to live and work in the community.
"Manning Base Hospital needs a significant overhaul to deliver essential services including an expanded emergency department and short stay unit, medical assessment unit, acute geriatric unit, acute stroke unit, more operating theatres, more inpatient beds and a helipad.
This is not about Myall Lakes getting more than it deserves - this is about the government providing the minimum services that this electorate needs.- Dr Jason Bendall
"Every time I hear about a large investment in regional healthcare I have hope, but the funding is not prioritised to the areas of greatest need. Myall Lakes gets a trickle of the overall funding and well below what others are getting on a per capita or needs basis - there must be greater transparency in how funding is distributed across electorates.
"Decisions seem more politically motivated rather than based on the health needs of the community.
"Forster-Tuncurry has a population of over 20,000 and often many more in peak seasons and there is yet to be a genuine commitment for the over promised and under delivered Forster-Tuncurry public hospital.
"To date there is a $20M commitment to 'plan' - what is needed is a genuine commitment and a shovel in the ground."
In addition to healthcare policy, Dr Bendall will have more to say on climate change, integrity in politics and addressing the social determinants of poor health outcomes such as housing, employment and education.
"I've been speaking with different parts of the community for many months, from right across the electorate. I see the inequities every day. They are telling me they want bold action on healthcare, housing, cost of living, climate change, integrity, as well as a strong local economy," Dr Bendall said.
Dr Jason Bendall is married to his partner of 22 years and has two 'fur' children, Kaiser and Hugo.
Jason grew up in Chatham and attended Chatham Primary School and Chatham High School, where he was vice captain.
Jason became a paramedic before becoming a doctor. Jason specialised is anaesthesiology, and prehospital and retrieval medicine and worked for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service servicing the Myall Lakes community for many years.
Throughout his career Jason has been a successful paramedic, educator, academic, physician, executive and volunteer and has been recognised as a commander in the Order of St John (CStJ).
Jason has multiple postgraduate degrees including a PhD. He was appointed as associate professor and Clinical Dean of the Manning Clinical School at the University of Newcastle Department of Rural Health in 2019 and had a massive impact on Manning Base Hospital, including the early management of the COVID-19 pandemic assisting to manage some of the first cases in the State.
Jason left this role to be NSW Ambulances inaugural Director of Medical Services and is one of the only dual qualified paramedic-anaesthetists in the country.
Jason has had a massive impact on rural health over the past two years advocating strongly for an uplift in the clinical capability for all paramedics across the state ensuring that all members of the NSW community can receive the care they require no matter where they live.
Jason has played a key role in the establishment of the health systems Virtual Clinical Care Centre (VCCC). He also led the introduction of the country's oldest Extended Care Paramedic Program.
Jason has been a life long volunteer having been a volunteer for St John Ambulance, commencing as a cadet in Taree and became the commissioner and board director having become a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has also volunteered for the Manning Rescue Squad (VRA) whilst attending university.
Jason is committed to helping the suffering and the needy and serving humanity at large and is proud of the work he has done to bring about significant positive social change.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.