OLD Bar Tavern ended Great Lakes' Manning T2 cricket semi-final hopes with a one wicket win in a thrilling encounter played at Forster.
The Tavern lost nine wickets in successfully chasing Great Lakes tally of 122.
This leaves Great Lakes on 36 points and in fifth place with one match remaining before the playoffs.
There's a logjam at the top of the ladder, with Pacific Palms the new leader on 54 followed by Taree United, Bulahdelah and Old Bar all on 48.
At Forster the home side won the toss and elected to bat. The innings lasted 35 overs with Brendan Townsend top scoring with 38, Great Lakes making 122.
Damien Moore was the most successful Old Bar bowler, claiming 3/19 while Keir McSkimming with 3/27 also had a good day.
Old Bar made heavy weather of the run chase. Riley Webster struck early for Great Lakes, dismissing Stephen Whitbread for 2.
Consistent Ben Witchard top scored with 24, while Moore and Spencer Farland both made 22. However, Old Bar kept losing wickets just when it appeared they were getting on top.
Doug Farland made an unbeaten 8 as Old Bar eventually made the required score for the loss of 9 wickets.
Webster took 3/25 for Great Lakes.
In other games Bulahdelah beat Taree West, Pacific Palms thumped Wingham Manning Freight and Wingham Australian Hotel upset Taree United, where Wingham opener Nick Beacham smashed an unbeaten 110. Beacham hit 13 boundaries and five sixes in a 71 ball stay at the crease.
