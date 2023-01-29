Manning River Times

Lewis German's two winners at Taree races

By Greg Prichard
Updated January 30 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 9:00am
FORMER Victorian jockey Lewis German's bid to make a successful breakthrough into the NSW racing scene received a huge boost when he rode a winning double at Taree last Friday.

