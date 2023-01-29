FORMER Victorian jockey Lewis German's bid to make a successful breakthrough into the NSW racing scene received a huge boost when he rode a winning double at Taree last Friday.
German won on Pitavago for Hawkesbury trainer Marc Chevalier in the Club Taree Maiden Handicap over 1000 metres and The Fossil for Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh in the Underwood Electrical Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1300 metres.
Neither horse was among the favourites, with Pitavago starting at $9.50 and The Fossil double those odds at $18, but they were both superbly ridden by German whose expertise was a big factor when it came to them winning rather than losing.
Pitavago was slow early and German snagged him back from his wide barrier to ensure he didn't cover extra ground in the run. Then he followed another horse into the race around the turn and Pitavago finished too well down the outside.
The Fossil settled just worse than midfield and on the inside. When they straightened German threaded his way clear through the centre and The Fossil ran the opposition down.
German backed up his double with another winner at Newcastle on Saturday - Olympic Gaze for trainer Paul Perry - as well as a couple of placings there.
He rode in both Victoria and NSW from late December for a couple of weeks before making the switch to NSW for good early this month in search of better opportunities.
German cracked it for his first winner in his new surrounds when Fudai won for Hawkesbury trainer Brad Widdup at Kembla Grange on January 21 and he created a terrific advertisement for himself with the Taree double.
German rides trackwork primarily for Widdup, but also other Hawkesbury trainers. The winning trainers at the Taree meeting were delighted with German's efforts.
"Very happy with that, he's a great rider," Chevalier said. "He really listened to what I had to say to him about the mare and didn't panic when she missed the start. He got her to relax and she finished off very well for him. He's very fit and strong and can lift a horse in the finish.
"Pitavago hadn't raced for eight months and came into the race without any trial or even a jump-out, so it was a good performance from her."
Kavanagh said The Fossil can be a difficult horse to ride.
"I was at the Rosehill trials and Lewis rang me before the Taree meeting and again after it," he said. "I found him very professional. He's a good kid and he rode the horse perfectly. I was happy to support him and I'll continue to do so.
"I think he's going to do well - especially on the country and provincial circuit. He's a smart kid who did his work on the form and knew where he needed to be in the race.
"The Fossil is a dear old horse that we love having in the stable. We'll find another suitable race for him soon."
German recently finished his apprenticeship in Victoria and came to believe he would be better off taking his chances in NSW rather than continue to battle around the Victorian country circuit.
"I liked the idea of making a change," he said. "I was getting plenty of rides in Victoria, but it was hard to get those winning rides. I'd drive three-and-a-half or four hours to get to a meeting and I'd be competing against Group One jockeys. They would all go there too.
"I noticed in NSW you don't get that at the country meetings, so there was an opportunity here and I'm glad I made the move. I'll keep working hard and hopefully keep getting support from the trainers."
JENNY Graham has scaled down her training operation, so it's only natural the winners aren't going to come as often as they used to, but she has lost none of her expertise as punters saw at last Friday's Taree meeting.
Graham only had the one runner - Ghost Hunter in the Kel Penfold Finance Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1000 metres - and the grey four-year gelding bolted in.
Ghost Hunter, ridden by Darryl McLellan, settled slightly worse than midfield as the speedsters took off early and was still giving them a good start as the field turned for home, but once they straightened he mowed down the opposition to win by a widening two lengths.
"It was a nice win," Graham said. "He should've won at his previous start but had some bad luck, so it was good to see him repeat the quality of that performance and have a good run in transit and win.
"He's just having a few light days in the paddock now and he may run again at Grafton in a couple of weeks. There's a suitable race there if I'm happy with his work at home."
Graham said she currently had eight horses in her Port Macquarie stable, compared to a full house of 16 in the past.
"I've scaled down for personal reasons," she said. "I needed more time for family and I'm comfortable with the eight horses we have at the moment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.