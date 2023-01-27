A golden glow to a week of celebrations

It's been a week to celebrate achievers. It began with five Golden Guitars for "local" artists which was astounding. We are very proud to add Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont to our list of locals since they set up home at Wang Wauk in 2019, and we are equally proud of James Johnston who will always be the "boy from Wingham", but is also the "golden boy of country music".
Adam and Brooke won the most Golden Guitars of anyone at the 2023 Country Music Awards in Tamworth and their 10-year-old daughter, Tiggy, made history by becoming the youngest ever Golden Guitar winner. James took home not one, but two Golden Guitars, after having received the most nominations of any artist for the Golden Guitars this year. Editor's footnote, the journalist who spoke to our Golden Guitar recipients can happily report they are "really nice people".
So after all that excitement we turned our focus to Australia Day.
Journalists work public holidays, always have, always will, and Australia Day is a very busy day for us. This year we had journalists covering celebrations and ceremonies at Taree, Wingham, Black Head and Gloucester while I coordinated the Manning River Times print edition. Given we have a 1pm press deadline, and most functions didn't wrap up until after 10am, things were a bit frantic but we got there. Of course our online coverage was more extensive and continued on Friday as we covered the concert and fireworks on Thursday night (some lovely photos by Scott Calvin). Stay tuned for the citizenship ceremony details which were were still confirming when I wrote this.
Congratulations to the winners and those people who took the time to nominate people for the awards. And thanks go to all those community members and groups who organise the Australia Day celebrations for our communities. Not all communities are so lucky to have people who will give their time so generously to do this.
And one last special mention for today, (belated) congratulations to Mrs Jean Emerton who celebrated her 100th birthday a few weeks ago. Jean is well known for her long stint in retail. I remember her from the Dahdah days (apologies to the Dahdah family for the incorrect spelling in the story, that one slipped by me). She could be found upstairs in the "ladies wear" department. For me, it was a time reminiscent of "Are you being served?"
Enjoy your weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM editor
Manning, Great Lakes and Gloucester
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
