A golden glow to a week of celebrations

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated January 27 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 2:43pm
It's been a week to celebrate achievers. It began with five Golden Guitars for "local" artists which was astounding. We are very proud to add Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont to our list of locals since they set up home at Wang Wauk in 2019, and we are equally proud of James Johnston who will always be the "boy from Wingham", but is also the "golden boy of country music".

