A golden glow to a week of celebrations

Journalists work public holidays, always have, always will, and Australia Day is a very busy day for us. This year we had journalists covering celebrations and ceremonies at Taree, Wingham, Black Head and Gloucester while I coordinated the Manning River Times print edition. Given we have a 1pm press deadline, and most functions didn't wrap up until after 10am, things were a bit frantic but we got there. Of course our online coverage was more extensive and continued on Friday as we covered the concert and fireworks on Thursday night (some lovely photos by Scott Calvin). Stay tuned for the citizenship ceremony details which were were still confirming when I wrote this.