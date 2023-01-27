Manning River Times
Home/News

Heat was a factor but Taree's Australia Day functions were strongly attended

January 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE's Australia day committee chair, Rhonda Futterleib, was looking forward to her first cup of coffee and then relaxing day on Friday (January 27).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.