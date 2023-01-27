TAREE's Australia day committee chair, Rhonda Futterleib, was looking forward to her first cup of coffee and then relaxing day on Friday (January 27).
Her Australia Day started at 5.30 when, along with other members of the Combined Service Clubs of Taree, she arrived at Queen Elizabeth Park to set up for the breakfast and award ceremony. Rhonda made it back to her Harrington home at 11pm.
The breakfast and award ceremony was followed by cultural workshops and activities, also held in the park. Australia Day concluded with a concert that started at 5pm, finishing at 9pm with a fireworks display.
"It was a big day,'' Rhonda said.
"But we're happy with the way the day went off. Everything went really well.''
The weather is always a concern with an event that is held outdoors, so the 35 plus temperature did have an impact.
"The crowd numbers were a little bit down for the concert, but people rolled in around 8pm and there would have been 1000 there,'' Rhonda said.
"It had been such a hot day, I'd say a lot of people just didn't feel like going out.''
She said the afternoon cultural workshops were strongly supported.
The Chatham High School leaders had a different perspective on the day. It came from their hearts and it was gratifying that they felt they could say that in a public place without being criticised for it- Taree's Australia day committee chair, Rhonda Futterleib
"I learnt how to do some weaving. The Filipino ladies who were there with their deserts were really amazing,'' Rhonda said.
Rhonda said the award ceremony/breakfast was well received with a crowd of several hundred turning out. Bruce Moy, who has been the master of ceremonies for the ceremony in recent years, had to pull out on Tuesday due to illness. Anna Hutchinson filled the breach and did a commendable job at short notice.
"Council was happy with citizenship ceremony that was held in conjunction with the awards,'' Rhonda said.
Mayor Claire Pontin and general manager Adrian Panuccio officiated the citizenship ceremony, where more than 40 new Australians were welcomed.
"We had representatives from council there in the morning helping us set up and they were brilliant,'' Rhonda said.
"Council had the park looking really good. We found a pile of railings at the RiverStage damaged on Tuesday and council ensured this was fixed within 24 hours.''
Rhonda said Australia Day ambassador Narelle Campbell was 'outstanding'.
"The Chatham High School leaders (Sarah Annesley and Chloe Hayes) had a different perspective on the day. It came from their hearts and it was gratifying that they felt they could say that in a public place without being criticised for it,'' she said.
"Hope Saunders and the young indigenous dancers were right into the activities and helped us make it a day where we celebrate the community.
"We had lots of visitors in town staying the night and they wandered up and down the park and they were really impressed with the fact we were putting this on.''
Looking to 2024 and Rhonda said thought would be given to starting the concert slightly later to avoid the heat.
"I'd like to expand the cultural markets in the afternoon by getting more groups involved,'' she added.
"We'll have a meeting in a couple of weeks to review the day and I guess start looking to next year.''
The Combined Services Club took on the organisation of the Australia Day event in 2020.
