REDBEF: Heart Awareness Month is February

Updated January 27 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 10:14am
Globally, heart disease is the number one killer of women. Picture Shutterstock

This February is REDFEB, heart awareness month. In addition to encouraging people to wear red and donate, Heart Research Australia is raising awareness about the underdiagnosis and undertreatment of women with heart disease.

