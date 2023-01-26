The newly installed Emergency Response Beacon (ERB) at Nine Mile Beach, Tuncurry has already proved its value.
Earlier today, Thursday, January 26 the ERB was activated by members of the public to alert emergency services a swimmer was experiencing difficulties.
The man was successfully pulled from the water by bystanders.
Mid Coast ALS Lifeguards are urging members of the public to use patrolled beaches and swim between the flags as the Christmas school holidays come to a close.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.