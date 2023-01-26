Manning River Times
Wingham-born James Johnston releases new single Got it Good

Updated January 26 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
James Johnston's new single is called 'Got it Good'. Picture supplied

Fresh on the heels of winning two Golden Guitars at the 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival, James Johnston has released a new single titled Got it Good.

Local News

