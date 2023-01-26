Fresh on the heels of winning two Golden Guitars at the 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival, James Johnston has released a new single titled Got it Good.
The track comes fresh off the back of his performance at the Country Music Festival, where he played his debut headline show to a capacity crowd at TRECC - a show that was not only the largest ticketed concert at the festival, but also sold out in record time.
Johnston also closed out the night at the 51st Golden Guitar awards, where he performed his #1 hit single Small Town, a song about growing up in Wingham, and scooped up two Golden Guitar awards.
As a family man drawing inspiration for his music through his role as a husband and father to two young sons, Got it Good is the kind of raise-the-roof country song Johnston's ever-growing fanbase have come to love.
Its groove is contagious; effortlessly finding the middle ground between country, rock and pop. Yet, behind its energetic exterior lies a poignant message of appreciation for life's often overlooked gifts.
"Got it Good is about appreciating the simple things in life and being grateful for what you have as you realise, these are the big things worth celebrating," James says.
"The perfect lives of others is just a perception and when you stop to acknowledge the little things you have in your life - a roof over your head, a job that pays the bills and a love waiting for you at home, you realise you've got it good."
The catchy bop was penned alongside, Melbourne producers Msquared (Michael Delorenzis and Michael Paynter) and Golden Guitar nominee Melanie Dyer. Its airtight production is also thanks to the Msquared team and marks Johnston's first full collaboration with the duo.
Quickly becoming one of the most sought after acts in Australian country music, Johnston has taken his "electrifying voice and array of feel-good country songs" (Newsport) to some of Australia's biggest and most loved stages.
With performances at CMC Rocks, Savannah in the Round, Berry's Big Country, Gympie Music Muster and the Tamworth Country Music Festival in the last 12 months, he's certainly ticked a few things off the bucket list.
In April 2023 he's slated to appear at Meatstock in Toowoomba, alongside country music giants Kasey Chambers and Brad Cox.
James Johnston is undoubtedly the hottest topic in the Australian country music scene right now. His down-to-earth songs are instant party starters, as well as possessing heart-warming sentiments of life's simple pleasures.
Got it Good has yet again proven that this artist is right at the top of his game with nowhere to go but up.
