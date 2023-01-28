The 2023 Chatham High School captain Sarah Annesley and senior leader Chloe Hayes spoke on what Australia Day means to them. Both acknowledged that it can be a day of mourning for Indigenous Australians.
"The Chatham High School leaders had a different perspective on the day," Taree's Australia day committee chair, Rhonda Futterleib.
"It came from their hearts and it was gratifying that they felt they could say that in a public place without being criticised for it,'' she said.
As is now tradition, Uncle Russell Saunders OAM gave the Welcome to Country and this was following by a performance by young Indigenous dancers.
Celebrations continued into the afternoon while a concert was held in the park concluding fireworks.
Taree's Australian Day awards function was held at the RiverStage at Queen Elizabeth Park. Taree. This was again organised by the Combined Service Clubs of Taree and a crowd of several hundred attended in warm, fine weather.
