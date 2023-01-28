Manning River Times
Speeches at the Taree Australia Day ceremony

January 28 2023 - 12:00pm
The 2023 Chatham High School captain Sarah Annesley and senior leader Chloe Hayes spoke on what Australia Day means to them. Both acknowledged that it can be a day of mourning for Indigenous Australians.

