Young dancers from Chatham High entertained the crowd attending the Australia Day celebrations at Taree's RiverStage.
As is now tradition, Uncle Russell Saunders OAM gave the Welcome to Country and this was following by a performance by young Indigenous dancers.
Celebrations continued into the afternoon while a concert was held in the park last night. This concluded with a fireworks spectacular at 9pm.
Taree's Australian Day awards was again organised by the Combined Service Clubs of Taree and a crowd of several hundred attended in warm, fine weather.
