Nancy has been a worker for this area in many fields, but particularly the environment. She's been a volunteer at Koalas in Care for 16 years; a foundation member of the Friends of Browns Creek, a group that has beautified what was once Taree's greatest eyesore; a regular morning exerciser, Nancy picks up rubbish as she walks. In fact Nancy recently presented Transport NSW with 600 discarded L and P plates she collected on her walks to underline the number of plastic plates littering our streets.