"THIS is dedicated to all the wonderful people I've worked with and who I continue to work with."
So said Nancy Dixon, who was named Manning Valley citizen of the year at the Taree Australian Day awards function held on Thursday at the RiverStage at Queen Elizabeth Park. Taree. This was again organised by the Combined Service Clubs of Taree.
Nancy has been a worker for this area in many fields, but particularly the environment. She's been a volunteer at Koalas in Care for 16 years; a foundation member of the Friends of Browns Creek, a group that has beautified what was once Taree's greatest eyesore; a regular morning exerciser, Nancy picks up rubbish as she walks. In fact Nancy recently presented Transport NSW with 600 discarded L and P plates she collected on her walks to underline the number of plastic plates littering our streets.
Nancy volunteers for Meals on Wheels and also as an usher at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
The citizen of the year was one of five major awards presented. A crowd of several hundred attended in warm but fine weather.
Other award winners were:
As well mayor Clair Pontin and MidCoast general presided over a citizenship ceremony that saw 49 new Australians welcomed.
Narelle Campbell was nursing a badly broken arm while giving the Australia Day address. She sustained the injury a fortnight ago at her Harrington home.
Born in Wingham, Narelle life journey has taken her to the Australian Antarctic Territory, where has four teams in some of the world's most isolated and hostile conditions. Narelle was a finalist in the NSW Australian of the Year in 2015
The 2023 Chatham High School captain Sarah Annesley and senior leader Chloe Hayes spoke on what Australia Day means to them. Both acknowledged that it can be a day of mourning for Indigenous Australians.
Mayor Pontin also congratulated Great Lakes resident Helen Bryan - ' a close personal friend' - who received an OAM in the Australia Day honours and Chief Inspector Christine George of Manning-Great Lakes Police District, who was honoured with an Australian Police Medal, which is awarded for distinguished service. Chief Inspector George was at the function.
As is now tradition, Uncle Russell Saunders OAM gave the Welcome to Country and this was following by a performance by young Indigenous dancers.
Celebrations continued into the afternoon while a concert was held in the park last night. This concluded with a fireworks spectacular at 9pm.
