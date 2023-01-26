Wingham celebrates community achievers on Australia Day

Around 150 attended the Australia Day ceremony in Wingham, thankful for being out of the hot sun and under the cool fans at the Wingham High School Multi Purpose Centre.
A big part of Wingham's celebrations are the community awards, organised and presented by the Wingham Rotary Club. Award recipients are nominated by the community of Wingham and surrounds.
There were eight nominations for Volunteer of the Year, with Tanya Atkins taking out the award. Tanya was awarded for her dedication to volunteering for the Wingham Tigers Rugby League Club. Other nominees for the award were Katherine Bell, Ranch Sorting volunteers, Life Line volunteers, Helen Cross, Brian Willey, Bill Beach and Bronwyn Manny (nee Wallace).
Pride of Workmanship went to Kel and Tracey Weekes, proprietors of the Tinonee General Store. Tracey said she was very surprised by the nomination and win.
"I've never realised how the community really appreciate that we're there. We're very lucky that we're a part of the Tinonee community and everyone's supported us from day one," Tracey said.
Other nominees for Pride of Workmanship were Megan Mace and Jim Thomas.
Ryan Honner and Keeley Moore were nominated for Young Achiever, with Ryan Honner taking out the honours. Ten-year-old Ryan has a long list of achievements in BMX racing.
Zac Moore won the Sports Person award. Zac competes regularly in horse events around the State in ranch sorting, team penning and camp drafting. He was recently crowned the under 17 Ranch Sorting Champion of Australia.
It is tradition for two Wingham High School leaders to give addresses on What Australia Day Means to Me. This year, MidCoast Christian College leaders were also invited to give addresses.
Wingham High captain Jesse Linton's address focused on mateship through adversity and the resilience of our community, while vice captain Jaimee-Lee Wolfe talked about diversity and appreciation of the rich history of the oldest living culture.
"Australia is a proud ancient multicultural nation built on shared values that allows us to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities that other nations aspire to," Jaimee-Lee said.
MidCoast Christian college leader Russell Stanley noted that Australia Day is a day for pride, but our country's history is also woven with tragedy and loss for our Indigenous people, and fellow leader Hannah Davies reflected on the freedom women and youth in our country have in comparison to Afghanistan and Iran.
Musical interludes were provided by George Hoad AM, Deirdre Sutherland, Robyn Rankin, Amelia Brady, Stanley and Ashley Cowan, accompanied by Cameron Waugh.
MidCoast Councillor Alan Tickle gave the Australia Day Address, with Father Kevin Corrigan giving the Prayer for Australia. Wingham Rotary Club manned the barbecue handing out free breakfasts.
Australia Day celebrations in Wingham are held by the Manning Valley Historical Society, with Mave Richardson AM PSM heading the committee.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
