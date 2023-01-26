Taree's Chief Inspector Christine George is one of 10 officers awarded the prestigious Australian Police Medal (APM) for outstanding service to the NSW Police Force.
Chief Inspector George began as a police officer at The Rocks in 1990, performing many duties synonymous with city policing, including prisoner escorts and police cell duties.
She was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2002 at Eastern Suburbs LAC, where she was promoted to inspector in 2007.
Four years later, she moved to the City Central LAC before transferring to her current command at Manning Great Lakes.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb APM said Chief Inspector George is a widely respected advocate for women in policing and has been recognised for her leadership in staff development.
She has been a significant contributor to many organisational developments, including the Police Promotions Project Team in 2006, and the Customer Service Project Team in 2008.
"Her commitment to the local community has enabled her to successfully network and build stronger working relationship with both government and non-government agencies and community leaders," Commissioner Webb said.
"In particular, she has worked closely with the Purfleet Lands Council to break down barriers in policing the local Aboriginal community.
"Chief Inspector George has taken lead roles supporting the Rise Up program, presented at many community forums and raised awareness of domestic violence by attempting the world record for the longest white ribbon.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police, Paul Toole said the awards reflect the tireless work and dedication of police across the State.
"So much of the incredible work police undertake on a daily basis goes unnoticed in the eyes of the public, so today is about giving these officers the recognition they deserve," Mr Toole said.
"The 10 people who have received awards today have gone above and beyond for their respective communities, victims of crime and their families across our State."
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb APM said she was beyond proud of the officers recognised in today's honours.
"These officers have shown incredible dedication to service and are the very definition of what it means to be an exceptional member of our force.
"From pioneering new policing strategies to championing minority groups in their local communities, I thank these officers for their contribution and commitment," Commissioner Webb said.
