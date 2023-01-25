Manning River Times

Letter: Which power is celebrated on Australia Day?

Updated January 26 2023 - 9:09am, first published 9:05am
Letter: Which power is celebrated on Australia Day?

Australia Day makes one proud to be a coloniser. Yeah... nah...

