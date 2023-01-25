Letter: Which power is celebrated on Australia Day?

Australia Day makes one proud to be a coloniser. Yeah... nah...
The day is actually a celebration of non-Aboriginal nationalism. We hope voters will see through the noisy arguments of those intent on keeping our First Peoples seen but not heard.
If Harry can separate from the Royal Family, why can't we? We all then can engage with our indigenous, ancient and rich culture and that would be something to celebrate.
