Helen Bryan's reaction to the news she had been recognised in this year's Australia Day honours with an OAM was similar to many other recipients beforehand - surprise and discomfort, which eventually morphed into pride and delight.
A quick review of Helen's impressive resume certainly confirms she is a worthy recipient of the accolade.
"I have always felt it was important to be involved in community activities," Helen said before the official announcement today.
"And, I think there are many people in this town who could be acknowledged; I know I have done a reasonable amount of (volunteer) work over a long time."
The retired social worker has been recognised for her service to the Great Lakes, ranging from surf life saving and education to palliative care and the arts.
Helen relocated from Sydney to Forster 40 years ago on a 12 month contract with the former Great Lakes Council to put together the first Hunter Social Development Plan, a study to determine what services and resources were needed, and would enhance the region.
"When I moved here in 1983 there was no council library, there was no community service department or MidCoast Assist," she said.
At that time council provided funding to the education department for public use of the library at Forster Public School.
From Helen's community profile came the establishment of a combined long day care and kindergarten, the employee assist program, tenancy scheme, Neighbourhood Centre and Forster-Tuncurry adult education, to name a few.
Helen stepped away from support services for about five years, moving into outdoor adventures with a couple of business partners, running white water rafting down the Barrington River, 4WD experiences and extended camping tours.
But, her passion for welfare work called her back to work as a social worker with community health and the establishment of a dementia support group (ADARDS).
"I've worked with many groups which have morphed into other groups."
She briefly worked on the Central Coast before once again returning the the Great Lakes and community health, Manning Base Hospital, Taree rehab unit and Forster Private Hospital.
From her time at Forster hospital Helen developed a program using art as a means of help rehabilitate stoke patients.
The program has since expanded to include all neurological disorders with artworks exhibited annually at the Forster Art Gallery.
Her love of books, libraries and reading attracted Helen to become a member of Friends of Great Lakes Library Service (FOGLLS) more than 20 years ago.
Established 25 years ago, the group has not only hosted traditional book launches and author talks, it also has initiated a number of programs to foster the love of reading with younger members of the community.
Helen was instrumental in introducing the successful book start program, which distributes a range of reading materials and helpful information to the families of newborns across the Great Lakes .
Specially made calico bags are packed in Helen's home with a DVD, books, tips from well-known children's writer, Mem Fox, and the range of services available in the area.
The packages are distributed to early childhood nurses across the Great Lakes.
Continuing her stellar volunteer CV, Helen was a founding committee member of the Great Lakes Education Fund and continues in the role of student liaison officer, Manning Regional Art Gallery volunteer, Great Lakes Rural Australia for Refugees, Home among the Gumtrees, Great Lakes Palliative Care Support, Cape Hawke Surf Club and Great Lakes Amateur Dramatic Society.
Last year the education fund gave out about 24 grants (or $65.000) to students in the 2428 area with assistance from local partners, Helen said.
"We are always looking for new partners."
Helen attributed her natural passion for volunteer work to her Rotary member parents, who, she said were always doing something for others.
And, relaxation - Helen does find time to play mahjong, reading and travel.
