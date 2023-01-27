Sewer investigations to begin in Hallidays Point

MidCoast Council's annual sewer investigation program will resume with Hallidays Point first cab off the rank next Monday, January 30.
The program involves council's contractors using closed circuit television cameras to scan the sewer network and identify defects.
The sewer system also is cleaned during the process.
MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott, said the work was completed from manholes and would largely go unnoticed by residents.
"Sewer investigations help us manage risks in the sewer system and prioritise our maintenance work," Mr Scott said.
"However, there's no access to houses or interruptions to services required," he said.
"We just ask people to keep their toilet lids down and their toilet doors closed as much as possible to stop backflows of air coming up through the toilet while the sewer is being cleaned."
Residents can continue to use their toilets while the program is underway.
The work will take place between 7am and 5pm weekdays, and 7am to 1pm Saturdays.
The program is expected to be completed in Hallidays Point by mid-March.
