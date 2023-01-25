Manning Base Hospital to welcome 11 new intern doctors

Manning Base Hospital will welcome 11 new medical graduate interns to its ranks in what the NSW government says is a "record intake" in the State.
"I want to extend a warm welcome to the class of 2023 and thank them for choosing a rewarding career in health. Each of these new starters will play an important role in keeping the people of Myall Lakes safe and healthy for years to come," Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said.
"These new medical graduate interns will also provide a major boost to their new colleagues - our dedicated health staff in Myall Lakes who have performed remarkably during a very challenging few years."
Interns are medical graduates who have completed their medical degree and are required to complete a supervised year of practice in order to become independent practitioners.
The new doctors starting their internship will be entering a training program with networked hospitals throughout the State, providing formal and on the job training.
They receive two-year contracts to rotate between metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals to ensure the diversity of their experience. They also rotate across different specialties during the intern year, including surgery, medicine and emergency medicine.
