History-making Golden Guitars for Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley

Country music duo Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley pretty much owned the stage at Tamworth when the 2023 Golden Guitars were being announced.
The husband and wife couple, who live in Wang Wauk, won the most Golden Guitars of anyone that night, and their 10-year-old daughter, Tiggy, made history by becoming the youngest ever Golden Guitar winner.
Brooke and Adam were nominated for four awards and took home three - Group or Duo of the Year, Song of the Year for Star of the Show, and Apple Music Single of the Year for Memory Lane.
Star of the Show was an instant hit after Brooke performed it while a contestant on I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here in January 2022, explaining the song was about Tiggy. However, Tiggy is not only the subject of the song, but helped her parents and friend Dan Biederman write the song, making her the youngest winner of the coveted award.
Adam said Tiggy was "ecstatic" when the award for Song of the Year was announced.
"Just before it, because it was a pretty late award, she had her head on my lap, nearly asleep, and then we were like 'darlin', your award section's coming up, you've got to wake up!'.
"She was just jumping with joy."
Tiggy also performed the song on stage with her parents on the night.
"She played the head riff on piano and set the song up for us on stage at the awards, which was awesome," Adam said.
There is an equally lovely story to go along with their other winning song, Memory Lane.
Brooke and Adam grew up living down the street from each other in Grafton, when they were around 15 years old.
"A lot of people over the years have asked 'how did you get together?' We've never really agreed fully on how we got together and who was chasing who when we were younger. And so we thought it was about time we put it in a song and that was basically the concept of Memory Lane, saying that we don't really agree on how we got together, but it doesn't matter because we're having fun together anyway," Adam explained.
Adam said that while they don't write songs to win awards, it's great to get the recognition for they work they have done.
"It's an exciting way to start the year," he said.
"We've got a really big tour and a whole heap of other stuff happening anyway, but this is just a great way to to kick it off."
Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley have a new single coming out on February 3, and a new album in May. They are also kicking off on a tour around NSW and Queensland on February 3, and will be playing at Tuncurry Bowling Club on March 4, and at the Wingham Music Festival in October.
For more information or to by tickets go to brookeandadam.com.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
