Manning River Times

Trainer optimistic about Stratum Chief's chances at Taree start

By Greg Prichard
January 26 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree trainer Glen Milligan

TAREE trainer Glen Milligan is very optimistic about Stratum Chief's chances of breaking through for a win in the Ladies Day Sun 19th Feb Country Boosted Maiden Plate over 1300 metres at Friday's Taree race meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.