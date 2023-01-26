TAREE trainer Glen Milligan is very optimistic about Stratum Chief's chances of breaking through for a win in the Ladies Day Sun 19th Feb Country Boosted Maiden Plate over 1300 metres at Friday's Taree race meeting.
It's a very competitive $30,000 race in which eight of the horses engaged - including Stratum Chief - have run at least one placing in their last two starts, but Milligan's horse comes with a strong recommendation at what will be the three-year-old gelding's third run this campaign.
"I think he'll run well," Milligan said. "He's worked well and done everything right and I'm very pleased with him. He's just going to want a bit of luck from the wide alley.
"He does jump well and go forward, so hopefully 'Bucko' (jockey Grant Buckley) can still be positive on him."
Bjorn Ironside, trained by Colt Prosser at Wauchope, and Stratum Chief filled the minor placings in a blanket finish to a 1250m maiden at Taree on January 9 and will again be among the main chances in this race.
Much More Torque finished too well for the rest back then, but Bjorn Ironside was only a head away in second and Stratum Chief nosed out in third.
Bjorn Ironside, to be ridden by Jeff Penza, and Stratum Chief each carried 57.5kg under the set weights conditions that day and have been assigned the same weight this time, but unlike then when they both drew towards the rail they are going to have to negotiate wider draws.
Two horses that also drew wide were scratched from the race soon after final acceptances, leaving Bjorn Ironside to start from 11 in a 14-horse field and Stratum Chief from the extreme outside.
Milligan said Stratum Chief, with only three career runs so far and a young horse, was still maturing, but had genuine ability.
"The trick is to get that maiden win and give them a bit of confidence," he said. "He's still figuring it all out, but he's just improved with each run and I expect him to improve again on Friday."
Milligan also likes the chances of his six-year-old mare Flash Point in the Kel Penfold Finance Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1000 metres.
"She's going super," he said. "Her last run, for a second at Taree, was very good. I couldn't be happier with her going into Friday."
VETERAN Mid North Coast trainer Glen Hodge is hoping familiarity breeds another win for Much More Torque at Friday's Taree meeting.
Hodge produced Much More Torque to break through for its maiden win over 1250 metres at Taree on January 9 and is taking the five-year-old gelding straight back to the track for its very next run.
In fact, Much More Torque has raced exclusively at Taree so far this campaign, for an eye-catching fourth over 1000m after coming from well back on the turn and then the recent win.
The extra distance of the Mid Coast Auto Group Class 1 Handicap over 1400m is bound to suit Much More Torque at his third-up run.
He finished off well for a third over 1512m at his home track, Port Macquarie, in January of last year and appears to have even more late dash in him now, based on the brilliant last 200 metres he produced to score his first win.
Hodge says that's because of a successful throat operation on the horse.
"He couldn't get his breath properly before, but he can now and that obviously makes a huge difference," he said. "This is a good race for him on Friday, very suitable conditions."
Rodeo Legend will also start for Hodge in the XXXX Gold Maiden Handicap over 1600 metres.
"That's a good race for him too," Hodge said. "He'll get out to a longer distance, but you can't knock back a 1600-metre maiden for a horse like him."
*Gates open 11am. Full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities. And every paying patron and member will receive a drink voucher upon entry, to redeem a beer, soft drink or house wine. If you're turning it into a four-day weekend off the back of Australia Day, Taree is the place to be for a great day out on Friday.
