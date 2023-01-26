LOWER North Coast Branch powerhouse Black Head will target a top 10 finish in the NSW Country Surf Lifesaving Championships at Forster's One Mile Beach starting today Friday.
"We're aiming to come in the top 10,'' Black Head surf sports coach Marty Cowper said.
"We came 11th last year and we have a stronger side this season, so hopefully we get inside the 10 mark.''
Cowper said the club just doesn't have the strength in numbers that bigger clubs enjoy, so to aim to finish on top of the pile is unrealistic.
"We have talent, but not the numbers,'' he said.
Citing this, he said the majority of Black Head competitors will compete in surf and beach events over the three days of competition.
"We have to do that to get points,'' he said.
"The bigger clubs have separate teams for the beach and water.''
He predicted that Tully Kippax in the under 10 board will be a leading contender for a gold medal.
"The three girls in the under 13s will be strong - Bronte Kippax and Ella and Ash Pegrum. Ella MacDonald in the under 11s, she'll go well,'' Cowper added.
Izaac Boag and Ziggy Pickering will be contenders for top three places in the older divisions, Cowper added.
"Joel Fleming has just come back from a broken hand so lacks a bit of fitness, but he's probably good for a couple of races.''
Cowper said the club has bolstered its numbers in masters events and that'll also help in the race for points.
He expects Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour to be Black Head's main threat to achieving the top 10 goal.
Cowper added that Black Head's contingent has worked hard this season, often competing in carnivals in Newcastle or Sydney's Northern Beaches.
While Black Head will lead the LNC charge, the other clubs, Forster, host Cape Hawke, Crowdy Head, Pacific Palms and Taree Old Bar are also expected to be represented.
Host club, Cape Hawke hope the home beach advantage gives them a leg up on the competition.
"We've got a combination of about 47 competitors across junior and senior, which is maybe a 35 per cent increase on last year," team manager, Jeff Horn told Surf Lifesaving NSW.
"We've got lots of individual event competitors and some great women's surf boat teams and we've created about 15 team entries as well. Those boat teams are always pretty consistent for us, and we have some pretty quick beach juniors in there.
"I'm still heavily involved with Nipper education, and I know we're going to have some strong support on the beach from people around the club."
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
