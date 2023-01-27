WITH a semi-final berth seemingly secure, Gloucester Bushmen will make a charge for third place in the last month of the Manning T1 cricket competition.
The Bushmen have 30 points and sit in fourth, comfortably clear of fifth placed Old Bar Tavern on 12. Gloucester trails Wingham by six points - or one win - and host Wingham tomorrow.
The Bushmen have work to do even if they gain the maximum points tomorrow, for they play competition heavyweights Great Lakes and Taree United in successive matches, both at Gloucester, before finishing the season-proper against Taree West at Taree.
Wingham still have to play Old Bar and Taree West, matches they'd be heavily favoured to win.
However, tomorrow's fixture is likely to be a preview of the minor semi-final to be played on Saturday, February 25.
Gloucester's coming off a solid win over Old Bar last week, where Jye Barkwill continued his impressive season with another three wicket haul. Wingham, again minus key players when losing to Taree United, will be hoping to be closer to full strength tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Taree United expect to welcome back some firepower for the game against Taree West scheduled for Chatham Park.
Josh Meldrum, Damon Minett, Danial Stone, Jackson Witt and Jacob Smith should all be available for selection after missing the clash against Wingham last Saturday. At this stage Murray McCartney is the only player unavailable.
In the other match on Saturday Great Lakes will play Old Bar at Tuncurry.
