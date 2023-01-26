UPDATE: Missing Forster man found safe and well

UPDATE:
Great Lakes Police District officers has thanked the community for its concern and assistance after a Forster man was reported missing yesterday, Wednesday, January 5.
The man has been located safe and well according to a post on the police Facebook page.
EARLIER:
Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing to the public for assistance to help locate a man missing from his Forster home.
Sixty six-year-old Peter Mayne was last seen on Friday, January 20 in Little Street close to his residential home.
At the time he was seen wearing boxer shorts and a red dressing grown.
Police have concerns for Peter's welfare and it is unusual for him to be absent from his home for any length of time.
Police and family do not have any recent photographs.
If any local person knows Peter and does have a recent photograph we would ask them to contact or attend Forster Police Station.
Peter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 178cm tall, thin build, with light brown hair.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Peter are urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
