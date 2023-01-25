Manning River Times
Peter Mayne was last seen on Friday, January 20 in Little Street

Updated January 25 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 11:04am
Police appeal to locate missing Forster man

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing to the public for assistance to help locate a man missing from his Forster home.

