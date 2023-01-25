A Gathang Art and Cultural Centre is being planned for Taree, to be with the Manning Regional Art Gallery in a new location.
Minister for the Arts and Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin was in Taree on Tuesday, January 25 to announce funding of $287,500 for MidCoast Council to undertake a feasibility study and master plan for the development of the centre
The new centre will house the Manning Regional Gallery and the Gathang Cultural Centre with dedicated spaces for each business unit, and shared spaces such as ceremony event space and outdoor spaces, a collection management zones and office spaces.
Minister Franklin said the new Art and Cultural centre will be immersed in local Aboriginal culture and will allow connection to the broader communities in the region.
"'This centre will be a regional museum of the future, embracing and employing Indigenous governance principles to create a creative, sustainable, innovative, and nurturing space for our community and visitors," Mr Franklin said.
MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin said this is a welcomed investment by the NSW government.
"Arts and culture are very important to MidCoast Council and we are very pleased to be able to progress this exciting initiative," Cr Pontin said.
The funding is from the NSW government's Business Case and Strategy Development Fund which is part of the $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.