Funding announced for Gathang Art and Cultural Centre at Manning Regional Art Gallery

Updated January 26 2023 - 11:48am, first published January 25 2023 - 6:00pm
Minister for Arts and Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin, NSW Nationals candidate Tanya Thompson, Mayor Claire Pontin and Manning Regional Art Gallery director Rachel Piercy with members of the community at the funding announcement. Picture supplied

A Gathang Art and Cultural Centre is being planned for Taree, to be with the Manning Regional Art Gallery in a new location.

