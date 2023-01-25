St. Luke's Anglican Church Tinonee was the venue for the funeral service and celebration of the life of Neil "Bruce" Loftus OAM on Tuesday, January 24 which was conducted by Rev Brian Ford.
Bruce as he was known to many, passed away at St Pauls Hostel Cundletown, on January 15 just a week short of him celebrating his 100th birthday.
Bruce was born into a farming family in the western district of NSW and when World War II broke out he joined up to "do his bit for his country" and saw service overseas in the Pacific region.
Bruce married his first wife Mary with whom he had his children Coralie, Marion and Kenneth (deceased).
Bruce and Mary moved to the Tinonee area in the late 1980s and had many happy memories on the farm. Sadly, Mary passed away in 1997 after they had celebrated 50 years of wedded bliss.
Bruce met another lovely lady, Joan, and they in turn enjoyed 20 years of married life before Joan passed away.
The latter years of Bruce's life was spent at St Paul's and he was a very well liked and a popular resident full of fun.
Bruce was honoured by a full RSL service with Wingham RSL Sub-branch president Ron Irwin reciting the Ode of Remembrance, Brian Willey detailing the very extensive service given by Bruce and explaining the medals he had received and Terry Gould presenting the Australian Flag to daughter Coralie Doyle and the family.
Son-in-law Brian Doyle delivered the eulogy and family sharing followed by a tribute from granddaughter Deborah de Nichilo.
A short graveside service took place at the Tinonee Cemetery where Bruce was interred beside his beloved Mary. Rest In Peace.
Later family and friends gathered at Wingham Services Club to share memories of Bruce.
Tinonee Historical Society members would like to say thank you to the anonymous donor who generously left a beautiful kerosene lamp at the Museum last week. It will be placed amongst our small collection of lamps and find a place on display.
Members are looking forward to a coach visit from Queensland on Saturday afternoon, and have spent time getting the grounds in order and have changed around a few of the displays for their visit.
I hope everyone had a chance to celebrate Australia Day at one of the various celebrations in the local area or just with friends.
John and I attended the Australia Day Service at Wingham High School Multi Purpose Centre which had been organised by Manning Valley Historical Society headed by Mave Richardson OAM helped out by the Rotary Club of Wingham who served up a delicious bacon and egg roll. Congratulations to all the recipients of the various awards.
