Weekly news from Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
January 26 2023 - 10:00am
Bruce Loftus was awarded an OAM in 2015. File photo

Celebration of Bruce Loftus's life

St. Luke's Anglican Church Tinonee was the venue for the funeral service and celebration of the life of Neil "Bruce" Loftus OAM on Tuesday, January 24 which was conducted by Rev Brian Ford.

