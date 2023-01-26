Manning River Times
Lansdowne community news

By Margaret Haddon
January 27 2023 - 10:00am
Lansdowne Oval is the home of Lansdowne Lions football club. File picture

Lansdowne Football Club will be holding registration days on Saturdays, February 11 and 18 at the Lansdowne Oval from 10am to 2pm.

