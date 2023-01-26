Lansdowne Football Club will be holding registration days on Saturdays, February 11 and 18 at the Lansdowne Oval from 10am to 2pm.
Senior pre-season training has commenced and is held on Wednesday evenings from 6pm.
The committee for 2023 is: Information officer (working with children) Luke Mayers; general committee - Lee Shaw and Carol Potts.
Season 2023 soccer registration packages are now available at www.playfootball.com.au and must be completed (including payment) before February 28. Packages: Age 5-7 $100; Age 8-11 $110; Age 12-18 $150; Seniors 19+ $270. Socks and shorts are $30 when purchased together.
NSW Active kids vouchers can be used towards the cost of registration.
Follow the club on Facebook: Lansdowne Lions FC. For further information email: lansdownefc@footballmidnorthcoast.net.au.
Jolly Ace is back live and free and performing at the Coopernook Hotel on Friday, February 17.
Save the date and join them for a good night of great entertainment at your favourite local hotel. It is an 8pm start.
Coopernook and District Pony Club is inviting interested parents to take their children along and join your local pony club for 2023. It is a fun, safe and supportive environment for your horse-crazy child to learn and grow.
Go along and see them on Saturday, February 4 to sign up or for online registration assistance. Active Kids Vouchers accepted.
For something different, make sure you make a booking at the Upper Lansdowne Hall for Saturday, February 25 at 7.00pm. That is when the hall committee has organised a flamenco guitar and dance concert with maestro Paco Lara.
Paco Lara is an acclaimed flamenco guitarist from the birthplace and cradle of flamenco Jerez de la Frontera, in Spain. Paco started playing guitar at an early age and began working professionally as a flamenco guitarist at age 16.
Embodying the unmistakable and genuine Jerez style of flamenco guitar playing, Paco Lara has toured internationally alongside maestro Paco Cepero, one of flamenco's most legendary guitarists and composers.
Apart from his skill as a formidable soloist, Paco is also revered for his ability as an accompanist in the world of flamenco singing (Cante) and flamenco dance (Baile).
Paco Lara has now moved to Australia and the concert will feature him along with Deya Miranda Giner (flamenco dance) and Byron Mark (percussion and piano).
The hall committee has early-bird discounts available. Check out the halls Facebook page for further information and for bookings.
