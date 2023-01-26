Replacement of The Falls Bridge at Elands is scheduled to take place from February to early June as part of the State government's Fixing Country Bridges Program.
For most of the construction period, traffic will need to detour via Padmans Road, Cooks Road and Beech Road.
The crossing will be completely closed from February 6 and will reopen in May, weather permitting. Partial road closures with single-lane traffic may apply at other times.
"While the new bridge is good news for the community, we appreciate there will be inconvenience," MidCoast Council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott said.
"Constructing a temporary side track at this location isn't practical. This is why we will be using a detour.
"We have been working to mitigate the impacts of the detour as much as we can. We thank you for your patience while we undertake this important replacement."
Mr Scott said this single-lane timber bridge will be replaced by a double-lane concrete one, making the crossing safer and more reliable in wet weather conditions.
"The existing bridge is currently subject to an 18-tonne load limit. The new bridge will be able to support the normal range of vehicles."
The detour will add about 15 minutes to a typical journey. Access to Ellenborough from the south through the village of Elands on Glenwarrin Road will not be affected.
This work is part of an ongoing focus to address ageing timber bridges across the Mid Coast, Mr Scott said.
"Because of their age and condition, timber bridges are costly to maintain," he said.
"Replacing them with modern concrete structures not only reduces our ongoing maintenance costs, but contributes to a better transport network for our community.
"It also helps our communities to be more resilient."
Construction will take about four months, weather permitting.
For further information, please contact council on 7955 7777 or email at community@MidCoast.nsw.gov.au.
