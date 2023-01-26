Manning River Times
Falls Bridge, Elands upgrade beginning in February

January 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Construction on the new bridge at Elands is expected to run from February to June and result in much improved structure. Picture supplied.

Replacement of The Falls Bridge at Elands is scheduled to take place from February to early June as part of the State government's Fixing Country Bridges Program.

